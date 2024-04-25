Advertisement

Shruti Haasan, who was last seen in Salaar: Part 1 alongside Prabhas, will also be a part of the sequel of the movie. However, this time the actress has grabbed eyeballs for her personal life. Shruti, who has been dating doodle artist and illustrator Santanu Hazarika for a long time now, seems to have parted ways with him.

Did Shruti Haasan-Santanu Hazarika breakup?

It appears as though there might be problems in Shruti and Santanu's paradise and that their loving relationship is about to end. Rumours have it that things aren't going well between them and the couple had been living apart for approximately a month. Additionally, the two have stopped following each other on Instagram.

Fans are left guessing about the status of their relationship since Shruti even deleted her photos with her boyfriend from her Instagram account. The actress recently vanished from her social media sites, adding to the uncertainty already surrounding the situation. Soon after, she made a comeback on Instagram with her often upbeat and enthusiastic self.

Shruti declared her return to the internet, saying, "It's been a crazy ride, learning so much about myself and about people. We should never be sorry for all the things we can be or need to be." Although there hasn't been any formal information regarding the actress and her boyfriend's relationship, it seems like things aren't working out.

Advertisement

Shruti Haasan-Santanu Hazarika’s first meeting

In one of her promotional interviews, Shruti Haasan had spoken about her first meeting with her boyfriend Santanu. The Salaar star revealed that they first began to interact on social media. She said, “I am working on my poetry book and Shantanu is doing the artwork for that. That’s how we met. Once, I sent him my poem and he sent an artwork in response. He slid into my DMs with Meshuggah, which is an extreme metal band that many don’t know about. I posted something about the band and he slid into my DM with lyrics of a song from the band and I was like, ‘Hmm interesting.’ Then we started talking. I sent him my poem and he responded with an elaborate artwork.”