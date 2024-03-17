×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 21:35 IST

Shweta Bachchan Turns 50: Amitabh-Jaya, Navya-Siddhanth Chaturvedi Attend Birthday Bash | Photos

Shweta Bachchan celebrates her birthday on March 17. This year, the columnist and author has turned 50. A birthday bash is currently underway for the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jaya Bachchan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi
Jaya Bachchan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shweta Bachchan is celebrating her 50th birthday today. In lieu of the same, a birthday bash is currently being hosted in Mumbai. So far, the celebration appears to be a lowkey affair, with only close friends and Shweta's immediate family marking their presence at the event.

Advertisement

Shweta Bachchan celebrates her 50th birthday


Several pictures have been making their way onto the internet from Shweta Bachchan's Mumbai birthday bash. Turning 50 for Amitabh Bachchan's only daughter however, has been a rather low key affair. Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first few to arrive at the party. The actor, who was reported to have undergone surgery recently, was photographed leaving the do in his car dressed in a black hoodie set. Jaya Bachchan too, stuck to a casual salwar kameez set as she attended her daughter's birthday bash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement


Also spotted at the location was Navya Naveli Nanda. The podcaster and entrepreneur was dressed bright to celebrate her mother's big milestone, having turned out in a floor-length yellow dress. A surprising presence at the bash however, was actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Dressed in a casual white tee and a cap, the actor was photographed in his car, heading into the venue. There have been long standing reports of Navya and Siddhanth being romantically involved.

Wishes pour in for Shweta Bachchan


Abhishek Bachchan, brother to Shweta Bachchan, like clock work, shared a montage of his time spent with 'Shwetdi'. The post shared to Instagram saw the actor reflect on his unspoken bond with his sister. The caption to his post read, "Happy Birthday, Shwetdi! I might not say it or show it, but you mean the world to me. Love you." 


Navya Nanda too, shared an Instagram story, which carried some childhood photos of her with mother Shweta. The caption to this simply read, "Happy birthday mom. I love you."

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 21:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona vs Bilbao

2 minutes ago
Haircuts

Hairstyles For Men

2 minutes ago
DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

5 minutes ago
Collagen Booster

Boost Collagen Growth

7 minutes ago
Summer gifts for your special partner

Summer Essential Gifts

10 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

Sophie Molineux

10 minutes ago
Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan's brother and two others have been sent to five-day CBI custody.

WB Shahjahan's Brother

14 minutes ago
Francisco Goya

Francisco Goya Paintings

14 minutes ago
Shakira

Shakira On Gerard Pique

17 minutes ago
Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Khloe Celebrates Rob

18 minutes ago
NIA chargesheeted 17th accused in the PFI Patna case

NIA Action Against PFI

18 minutes ago
Rati Pandey

Rati On Discrimination

19 minutes ago
Agriculture

ITU FAO partner

33 minutes ago
Niger US

US Ops at risk?

37 minutes ago
Pakistan Team

Naseem Shah on Pak team

40 minutes ago
AP

Mike Pence slams Trump

an hour ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu On BO Success

an hour ago
An operation is underway to trap a leopard that entered a Jharkhand industrial area.

J'Khand Leopard Trap

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Gandhis to Snap Ties with Old Family Bastions: Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo