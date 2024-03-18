Advertisement

Shweta Bachchan is celebrating her 50th birthday today. In lieu of the same, a birthday bash is currently being hosted in Mumbai. So far, the celebration appears to be a lowkey affair, with only close friends and Shweta's immediate family marking their presence at the event.

Shweta Bachchan celebrates her 50th birthday



Several pictures have been making their way onto the internet from Shweta Bachchan's Mumbai birthday bash. Turning 50 for Amitabh Bachchan's only daughter however, has been a rather low key affair. Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first few to arrive at the party. The actor, who was reported to have undergone surgery recently, was photographed leaving the do in his car dressed in a black hoodie set. Jaya Bachchan too, stuck to a casual salwar kameez set as she attended her daughter's birthday bash.

Also spotted at the location was Navya Naveli Nanda. The podcaster and entrepreneur was dressed bright to celebrate her mother's big milestone, having turned out in a floor-length yellow dress. A surprising presence at the bash however, was actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Dressed in a casual white tee and a cap, the actor was photographed in his car, heading into the venue. There have been long standing reports of Navya and Siddhanth being romantically involved.

Wishes pour in for Shweta Bachchan



Abhishek Bachchan, brother to Shweta Bachchan, like clock work, shared a montage of his time spent with 'Shwetdi'. The post shared to Instagram saw the actor reflect on his unspoken bond with his sister. The caption to his post read, "Happy Birthday, Shwetdi! I might not say it or show it, but you mean the world to me. Love you."



Navya Nanda too, shared an Instagram story, which carried some childhood photos of her with mother Shweta. The caption to this simply read, "Happy birthday mom. I love you."