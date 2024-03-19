Advertisement

After the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the Women’s Premier League 2024 title, cricket lovers hailed the team for their monumental victory. Several locals in Bangalore even took to the streets to celebrate RCB’s first-ever T20 title across both WPL and IPL. Amid this, Siddharth's post on his X handle went viral. In the post, the actor shared a video of men celebrating RCB's victory and wrote that there were no women in the celebratory crowd. This post attracted mixed reviews, following which Siddharth came forward to clear the air.

Siddharth urges people to stop crediting him for someone else's post

A post by the name of Siddharth went viral on X which invited backlash from netizens. The post was captioned, "A team of women won a tournament but not a single woman on the street to celebrate. A quintessential moment of patriarchy in India (sic)."

The viral post | Image: X

Many misinterpreted the actor's point and questioned why men cannot celebrate a woman’s win. Siddharth was quick to clarify and took to his Instagram handle to reveal that he is not on X and that the post which went viral doesn't belong to him.

Advertisement

He wrote, "Please stop crediting me what someone else is saying." Siddharth further added, "I am not on Twitter or X."

Siddharth posts his clarification | Image: Instagram

X user clarifies that he is not actor Siddharth

Soon after Siddharth clarified that he was not behind the viral post, the X user shared a screenshot of the actor's Instagram post and wrote, "Important announcement: I’m not actor Siddharth."

X user reveals he is not actor Siddharth | Image: X

The user further slammed the media and wrote, "Yet another testament to the abysmal standards of India’s mainstream media—this time quite personal."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals in the final of the 2024 Women's Premier League, ending their 16-year trophy drought.