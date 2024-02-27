Updated February 27th, 2024 at 13:53 IST
Siddhu Moosewala's Parents To Welcome A Baby In March
Siddhu Moosewala's parents are expecting a child soon. The rap
Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents are expecting a baby, as per media reports. Sources close to the family have been quoted telling news portals that the parents of the slain rap artist Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, are all set to welcome a new member into their family in March.
Siddhu Moosewala was shot dead at his hometown in Mansa in 2022.
