Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents are expecting a baby, as per media reports. Sources close to the family have been quoted telling news portals that the parents of the slain rap artist Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, are all set to welcome a new member into their family in March.

Siddhu Moosewala was shot dead at his hometown in Mansa in 2022.

Siddhu Moosewala’s parents to welcome child via IVF?

While the slain singer's parents haven't issued an official statement yet, media reports suggest that Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur, 58, has adopted In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique. She is currently under the observation of the medical team.

What is In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique?

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a process of artificial insemination in which sperm is placed in the uterus and the conception happens outside the body in a laboratory. Once the resultant embryo is formed, it is placed back in the uterus. Children born using the technique are commonly called ‘test-tube’ babies. Louise Brown, born in England in 1978, was the first test tube baby in the world.

In Vitro Fertilization is most commonly used in cases of infertility, problems with ovulation, genetic issues or other biological complications. The process is not free of risks and requires constant medical guidance from a practising professional. The technique of artificial insemination does not always guarantee success. It is essential for the couple to take careful steps and assess risks before opting for IVF.

Who was Siddhu Moosewala?

Sidhu Moosewala, born as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu shot to massive national and international fame as a singer-rapper. Best known for his work in the Punjabi music industry, he was credited for putting Punjabi music on the world map. The 29-year-old had earned a lot of fame, love and international recognition, as evident from his playlists that created a buzz all around the globe. The late singer enjoyed a huge following in India and abroad with songs such as So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride, Just Listen and more. Sidhu Moosewala gained popularity with his track So High in 2018, his debut track PBX1 was at 66th on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. His 2021 album Moosetape became the first Indian album to have more than 1 billion streams on the music streaming app Spotify.

Only child of his parents, on May 29, 2022, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in Punjab, police said. He was 27 years old. He was travelling in his vehicle when the assailants fired at the singer and his two friends. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.