Sidharth Malhotra Flies To Delhi To Cast His Vote In The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Watch

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra is among the few Bollywood celebrities who will cast his vote in the National Capital. The sixth phase of the General elections is underway today, May 25. Voting is underway across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs). Voting is underway in all 7 of Delhi's Lok Sabha seats and all 10 seats in Haryana. The Yodha actor was spotted leaving from the Mumbai airport to take part in the festival of democracy.

Sidharth Malhotra flashes a victory sign at Paps as he leaves to vote

On the morning of May 25, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted departing from the Mumbai airport. The actor donned a white V-neck T-shirt paired with a blue shirt and brown trousers for his home-bound travel. For the unversed, the actor hails from Delhi where he is registered to vote today.

In a viral video from the airport, Sidharth can be seen posing for the cameras, flashing a victory sign. A paparazzi asked the Shershaah actor: "Bhai voting ke lie ja rahe ho?" (Are you going for voting?), to which Sidharth nodded in affirmation and smiled for the lenses. Fans of the actor have been praising him for exercising his civic right and duty in the election.

Esha Gupta also votes in Delhi

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, actress Esha Gupta too, is registered to vote in the national capital. The actress resides in Delhi where she travelled to cast her vote. A video of her flaunting her inked finger from the polling booth is now going viral on social media.

A screengrab of Esha Gupta's post | Image: Instagram

Esha took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself posing with her mother and displaying their inked fingers. In the image, Esha added a “Vote” sticker and captioned it: “Cmon Delhi… Cast your vote today.” The Lok Sabha election will conclude on June 1 and the result for the same will be announced on June 4.

Advertisement