Updated March 20th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

Sidhu Moosewala's Father Alleges Harassment By Punjab Government: Asked To Prove Child Is Legal

Balkaur claimed in a video posted on his social media handles that the district administration has been harassing him to provide documents about his newborn.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Balkaur Singh file photo
Balkaur Singh file photo | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur were blessed with a son on March 17. Days after welcoming his second child, Moosewala's father has alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has been harassing him and asking him to prove that his child is legit. Balkaur Singh claimed in a video posted on his social media platforms that the district administration has been harassing him since to provide documents proving the legitimacy of the newborn child.

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh narrates his ordeal

In the video, Balkaur Singh requested Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to give him time to get done with his wife's treatment after which he would provide all documents. He said, “Because of your blessings, the almighty blessed us by sending Shubhdeep back to us. But I am sad since morning. The district administration is harassing me since morning that I should supply the documents of this child. I am being asked all kinds of questions to prove that this child is legit.” "I want to make an appeal to the government especially the Chief Minister that let the treatment of my wife get over. I live here. I will continue to live here. Where ever you will summon me, I will come," Balkaur further added.

Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome baby boy

Nearly two years after gunmen shot Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district of Punjab, his parents welcomed a baby boy into the family. The couple had reportedly opted for IVF (In vitro fertilisation) to conceive the baby, though Balkaur Singh did not mention it while announcing the birth of the newborn on social media days ago.

In an Instagram post, Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh made the announcement of the arrival of his newborn son with a note in Punbaji that roughly translated to, “With the blessings of lakhs and crores of people who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has blessed us with Shubh’s little brother.” Balkaur Singh also shared a picture of him holding the baby and a welcome cake with Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop. 

The baby was delivered at Jindal Hospital in Bathinda on March 17.
 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

