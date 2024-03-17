×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Welcome Son, Father Sardar Balkaur Sidhu Shares Photo

Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcomed a son almost two years after the Punjabi singer's assassination. His father shared first photo on his Instagram handle.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sidhu Moose Wala's father with his newborn baby
Sidhu Moose Wala's father with his newborn baby | Image:Instagram
Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcomed a son almost two years after the Punjabi singer's assassination. His father Sardar Balkaur Sidhu took to his social media handle to share the first photo of the baby.

He wrote, “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our group. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love.”
 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

