Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcomed a son almost two years after the Punjabi singer's assassination. His father Sardar Balkaur Sidhu took to his social media handle to share the first photo of the baby.

He wrote, “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our group. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love.”

