Advertisement

The family of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has dropped a heartwarming announcement with their fans. Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, the parents of the late singer, took to social media to reveal that they have welcomed a new member into their family - a baby boy.

Sidhu Moosewala’s brother born

Balkaur Singh, Moosewala's father, shared a touching post on his Instagram handle and introduced their newborn son to the world. Alongside a picture of the adorable infant, he expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and blessings from fans and acknowledged the presence of their late son's soul in their midst.

He captioned the post, “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our bag. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love.”

The news of Charan Kaur's pregnancy, particularly at her age, comes as a pleasant surprise to many, especially in light of the tragic circumstances surrounding Moosewala's untimely death less than two years ago. The family initially kept the news under wraps, with Moosewala's uncle, Chamkaur Singh, confirming the pregnancy after receiving numerous inquiries from concerned well-wishers.

Advertisement

The family of Sidhu Moosewala initially denied the rumours

Despite initial reluctance to address the rumours, Balkaur Singh, who has been actively seeking justice for his son's killers, recently broke his silence on social media and urged fans to refrain from giving blow to baseless speculations. He assured them that any significant developments concerning the family would be shared directly with their supporters.

Advertisement

Sidhu Moosewala was tragically killed at the young age of 28 and left an indelible mark on the Punjabi entertainment scene. His untimely demise on May 29, 2022, sent shockwaves throughout the industry, prompting a collective outpouring of grief and solidarity among fellow artists and fans alike. Both his family and fans remain faithful to their pursuit of justice.