Golmaal famed Siddharth Jadhav recently found himself in an unfortunate situation with IndiGo airline. The actor took a flight from Mumbai to Goa. While he himself reached safely to his location, his luggage didn’t have the same luck. Siddharth ranted about his damaged suitcase in a X post and sarcastically slammed the airline for their service.

Siddharth Jadhav luggage damaged while travelling in IndiGo airline

Siddharth took to his X handle on March 13 and shared a clip of himself showing the damaged luggage. The actor said, “I have travelled from Mumbai to Goa with IndiGo Airlines. Look at how carefully the airline has handled my luggage with care. Only the handle of the bag seems to be in good condition. I truly appreciate the attention to detail the airline has shown in handling my luggage. I have nothing further to add. Thank you for taking such great care of my belongings.”

Siddharth traveled to Goa from Mumbai in order to promote his film. He carried a luggage with him on his travels, which was damaged beyond repair on its arrival in Goa. The actor was shocked to discover that his suitcase's front was shattered when he picked it up from the designated place on the Indigo aircraft.

Other celebs share their bad experience with airlines

Previously, celebrities like Ranvir Shorey and Radhika Apte has expressed their frustrations over their experience with airlines. Ranvir penned a long note on his X handle saying that his flight from Bangalore to Mumbai was delayed by 10 hours and he was fed lies about the fog when the reason was something else. The actor seemed frustrated with the situation in the post he shared on his social media.

Our flight was scheduled for 2 PM. All 8 of us checked in 2 hours prior as stipulated, and only then were we informed that the flight is 3 hours late due to bad weather (fog). We were not intimated prior to reaching… — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 15, 2024

Ranvir’s post came two days after Radhika shared her experience of flight delay of over 2 and a half hours after the crew did not make it on time. While the destination of her travel was unknown, the actress blasted the airport security staff and airlines for not giving adequate information and leaving the passengers hanging. She shared that several passengers like the elderly and children were also locked in the aerobridge with her.

