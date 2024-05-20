Advertisement

Popular musician and singer Amit Trivedi shared his experience at the voting booth on Monday, revealing that he was not allowed to vote despite having all the valid documents. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the singer is seen holding a slip given to him by officials, and he describes being made to wait for more than half an hour before being told he couldn't vote.

Amit Trivedi narrates his ordeal

“Voting is our constitutional right. Today I was denied that right and I feel helpless. Did this happen to anyone else? How and why??" Amit Trivedi posted on X.

In the video, he explained, “I went to vote today and showed them a receipt with the booth number on it—'Akramank 1080'. The officer crossed it out. Despite having my voter ID and Aadhaar card, I was told that booth number 1080 was not present and to return to where I got my receipt to get it fixed. I waited in a long queue for 30 minutes, and after another 30 minutes of searching, the person said, ‘Sorry sir, you can't vote.’”

Around 200-300 people had to return home

The polling booth representative mentioned that around 200-300 people had to return home as their names were not on the list.

Amit Trivedi did not disclose his constituency or the voting booth location. His ordeal occurred during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, with people from 49 constituencies across eight states voting.

The six seats in Maharashtra's capital, Mumbai, are also up for polling today, marking an interesting contest as, for the first time, two factions of Shiv Sena and NCP are competing against each other in the parliamentary elections.