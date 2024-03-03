English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Anant-Radhika's Three Day Pre-Wedding Bash To Conclude With Performances By Shreya, Sukhwinder, Akon

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding bash will conclude on March 3 with stellar performances by Shreya Ghoshal and Pritam among others.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding | Image:Varinder Chawla
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in July this year. Ahead of the big day, the couple hosted a lavish three-day bash in Jamnagar. The final day of the festivities will encompass two events - Tusker Trails and Hastakshar. The night will come to an end with several enthralling performances by singers and rappers from across the world.

The lavish pre-wedding bash kickstarted on March 1, the day witnessed pop icon Rihanna perform in India for the first time. 

