Anant-Radhika's Three Day Pre-Wedding Bash To Conclude With Performances By Shreya, Sukhwinder, Akon
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding bash will conclude on March 3 with stellar performances by Shreya Ghoshal and Pritam among others.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in July this year. Ahead of the big day, the couple hosted a lavish three-day bash in Jamnagar. The final day of the festivities will encompass two events - Tusker Trails and Hastakshar. The night will come to an end with several enthralling performances by singers and rappers from across the world.
The lavish pre-wedding bash kickstarted on March 1, the day witnessed pop icon Rihanna perform in India for the first time.
