Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in July this year. Ahead of the big day, the couple hosted a lavish three-day bash in Jamnagar. The final day of the festivities will encompass two events - Tusker Trails and Hastakshar. The night will come to an end with several enthralling performances by singers and rappers from across the world.

The lavish pre-wedding bash kickstarted on March 1, the day witnessed pop icon Rihanna perform in India for the first time.