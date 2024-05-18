Sobhita Dhulipala Talks About First Cannes Experience, Recalls Missing Premiere Of Her Film

Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. As she appears at the 77th edition of the film festival, the actress recalled her first experience at the event. She attended the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her film Raman Raghav in 2016. The Made In Heaven star spoke about the cast of the film staying far away from the festival venue and missing the premiere.

Sobhita Dhulipala says her first brush with Cannes Film Festival was ‘grounding’

Sobhita Dhulipala spoke to Film Companion at the Cannes red carpet. She recalled missing the premiere of her film because they were unaware of the screening. Talking about it she said, “I had only known the red carpet pictures in papers, the glamour and all of that. I had no insight into the actual world of cinema. I didn’t have access to it.”

She recalled the humble experience at the event and said, “When we got here, we were all staying in an Airbnb somewhere far away. The experience was very grounding. We were getting eggs and onions from a local shop and we were cooking in the house, it was very cute. Now, when I look back, it was not flamboyant in any way, we were just doing very desi things.” She also spoke about missing the film premiere and said, “We didn’t know the film would have a premiere, so we just entered the theatre and the director just screamed at us because the press had left. And we were like, ‘There was a premiere?’ We didn’t know.”

Sobhita Dhulipala on how her first Cannes experience changed her

In the same interview, Sobhita admitted that attending the film festival changed the way she perceived her career. She shared. “It instilled a sense of freedom in me. From that point, I wanted to do parts that had scope for performance in whatever little way. I wasn’t in the position to say that ‘I wanted to do this,’ I didn’t know, I was trying to pick from the opportunities that were accessible to me. It shaped my sense of judgement.”

She added that she desired to do more meaningful roles after attending the film festival. She shared, “Something that involved a bit of performance became a priority which otherwise may not be so important. (Before this) I would hustle to get something to just be out there. It made me want to do it more meaningfully.”

