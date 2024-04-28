Advertisement

Sonali Bendre is gearing up for the release of the second season of her web series The Broken News. The actress has always been vocal about her cancer diagnosis. In a new podcast, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actress shared her first reaction to the news of her diagnosis.

I couldn’t believe that this could happen to me: Sonali Bendre on cancer diagnosis

Sonali Bendre appeared on the recent episode of the podcast Humans Of Bombay. Talking on the podcast, the actress shared that she thought it was a ‘nightmare’. She also recalled thinking why it happened to him. The actress shared, “When I received my cancer diagnosis, my first thought was, ‘Why me?’ I’d wake up thinking it was all a nightmare; I couldn’t believe that this could happen to me.”

A file photo of Sonali Bendre during her cancer treatment | Image: Sonali Bendre/Instagram

She added that she decided to change the way she thought and feel grateful for her family members and her life. Sonali added, “That’s when I started to change the way I thought. Instead of ‘why me?’ I started asking, ‘Why not me?’ I started to feel grateful this wasn’t happening to my sister or my son. I realised I had the strength to deal with this, I had the resources to go to the best hospitals, and the support system to help me through this.” She recollected that posing the question of ‘why not me’ helped her through the battle and the recovery process.

When Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer

In 2018 Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with stage four of metastatic cancer. The actress underwent treatment at the New York City hospital. After a four-year battle, Sonali was declared cancer-free in 2021. She is currently gearing up for the release of her web series The Broken News 2 which also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat. It will premiere on Zee 5 on May 3.