Updated March 27th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

Sonam Kapoor Becomes Only Indian Actor To Be Inducted As Member Of Art Museum Tate Modern London

Sonam Kapoor has been inducted as a member of the South Asia Acquistion Committee. In a long statement, the actress shared her excitement for the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor looked royal in this yellow heavily embroidered Anarkali suit. She styled the suit with a bun and gajra around it and minimal makeup. | Image:Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Sonam Kapoor is often considered as a fashion icon from Bollywood. The actress has now added another feather to her cap. She has received recognition from one of the largest museums of modern art - Tate Modern London. She has been inducted as a committee member of the South Asia Acquisition Committee. 

My fascination with Indian and South Asian art has been a lifelong journey: Sonam Kapoor on receiving the honour

Sonam Kapoor expressed her pleasure in receiving the honour. The elated actress issued a statement that read, “I’m deeply honoured to join the prestigious Tate Modern as a member of their South Asia Acquisition Committee. My fascination with Indian and South Asian art has been a lifelong journey, during which I have endeavoured to champion our artists at every opportunity.” 

 

A file photo of Sonam Kapoor | Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram 

 

The actress also expressed pride in the way ‘South Asia’s culture and traditions are gaining popular fame in the global space as well. She added, “South Asia’s rich legacy of art is finally gaining the global recognition it deserves. As an Indian and a South Asian, it’s a privilege to witness our art taking centre stage.” 

Sonam Kapoor assures she will ‘actively endorse’ local art and craftwork as a member

In her statement, the Aisha fame also assured that she will use her role in the committee to endorse and ‘advocate’ for the remarkable homegrown artists. She argued for the cause of elevating South Asian artwork worldwide. 

A file photo of Sonam Kapoor | Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram 

 

She concluded by saying, “This role at Tate Modern allows me to actively endorse and advocate for our remarkable artworks and artists on a historic platform. It’s a proud moment, not just for me, but for our entire art community, as we work together to elevate the presence of South Asian art, worldwide.”

Published March 27th, 2024 at 21:26 IST

