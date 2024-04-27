Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor embraced motherhood for the first time in 2022. The actress along with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy. Days after her son, Vayu turned 1, the actress opened up on her post-partum journey. She specifically looked back at the time when she gained extra kilos immediately after childbirth and her initial reaction to it.

Sonam Kapoor on bouncing back after childbirth

In a podcast interview with Fashionably Pernia, Sonam Kapoor shared how she adjusted her life and routine post-childbirth. The actress recalled gaining 32 kilos after delivery and noted that she found it ‘traumatising’. She shared, “I gained 32 kilos. Honestly, initially, I was traumatised. You are so obsessed with your baby, you are really not thinking about working out, or eating right.”

The Aisha actress stated that she took a long time to come back to the shape she was. She also mentioned that the process is slow because one needs to adjust to a completely different lifestyle. She shared, “It took me a year and a half. I took it really slow, you have to be slow because you have to adjust to the new you.”

Did Sonam Kapoor lose postpartum weight by dieting?

In the same conversation, Sonam Kapoor shared that following the birth of a child ‘everything in your life changes’. She argued that the relationship with oneself as well as the relationship with the husband completely changes after childbirth. She added, “You are never going to feel the same about your body. I have always accepted myself for who I am and I was like I need to accept this version of myself.”

Previously, Sonam had detailed her weight loss journey after giving birth, on Instagram. Sharing a series of photos, the Neerja actress penned a note on her losing weight in 16 months. She wrote, “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self-care and baby care. I’m not there yet but almost where I want to be... still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been. Being a woman is a wondrous thing.” The actress has often been vocal about taking the postpartum weight loss journey easy and advocates for new mothers to give time to their bodies to heal and bounce back.