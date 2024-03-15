Advertisement

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 31st birthday today, March 15, and is receiving wishes from friends and family. Among all, the first one to wish was her mother Soni Razdan. She shared several unseen photos from her childhood in which Alia looks cute as a button.

(Alia with her mom Soni | Image: Instagram)

Soni Razdan wishes her darling daughter Alia Bhatt

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soni Razdan shared a series of photos starting from Alia's RRR character poster, followed by a wedding photo. The third slide showcased a collage of Alia's cute childhood snaps. The fourth and fifth slides were from Alia-Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi ceremony. The carousel post concluded with an unseen mother-daughter duo moment.

(Alia with her mom Soni | Image: Instagram)

She also penned a heartfelt poem, wishing her darling daughter, "How much do i love thee? Let me count the ways… If I did I know the words. Would quite run off the page. So let me just say it simply then. Happy Birthday my darling I love you more than you will ever know."

Advertisement

Sisters share unseen photo and video to wish Alia Bhatt

To wish her “big” sister Alia, Pooja Bhatt shared an unseen photo seemingly from their vacation and penned a note that reads, "Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt

The BIG girl in ALL our lives! #aliabhatt #birthdaygirl #pisceswomen".

Shaheen Bhatt, on the other hand, dropped a video, featuring Alia's happy and goofy moments and wrote, “My greatest gift, my best friend, my sister, my soulmate. I love you. Happy Birthday my airy, (definitely) scary, always wary little fairy.”

Celebs wish Alia Bhatt on her 31st birthday

Alia Bhatt received adorable birthday wishes from her industry friends, including Katrina Kaif and Vasan Bala. Katrina shared the photo on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday Alia, keep spreading your joy and warmth... and wishing you all the best things in life".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Alia, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra, received a birthday wish from the director. Vasan shared a photo of the actress from the sets of Jigra, where she can be seen enjoying the sunset. Vasan's birthday note read, "Happy Birthday Superstar!"

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt had a mid-night birthday bash at The Taj Palace

Alia celebrated her 31st birthday with her close ones at one of the posh hotels in Mumbai. Several videos and photos are going viral on the internet, offering a glimpse of the guests who attended the bash. Apart from Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Rohit Dhawan-Jaanhvi, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani were snapped exiting the hotel in their car.

(A viral photo of Alia and Ranbir with guests | Image: Varinder Chawla)

For the occasion, Alia was seen in an off-shoulder golden top paired with black pants. Ranbir was seen giving warm hugs while bidding adieu to guests.