×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 22:48 IST

Sonu Sood Hits Back At Netizens Trolling Hardik Pandya's IPL 2024 Stint

Sonu Sood recently spoke out in favour of cricketer Hardik Pandya, against those trolling his IPL performance, armed with a lengthy note.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sonu Sood, Hardik Pandya
Sonu Sood, Hardik Pandya | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sonu Sood has never shied away when it comes to voicing his opinion. The actor has displayed his zeal for righteousness in his recent stint as a host on a popular reality television series. The actor has now spoken out about respecting national cricketers - presumably with respect to Hardik Pandya.

Sonu Sood hits back at internet trolls


IPL 2024 is currently underway. Mumbai Indians, which was previously being captained by Rohit Sharma, is now being led by Hardik Pandya. Following the team's defeat in their March 27 match with Hyderabad Sunrisers, Pandya, as well as his wife Natasa Stankovic, have been the subject of brutal trolling. Though Sonu Sood, in his most recent X post, did not directly refer to Pandya, it was presumably in defense of the cricketer. 

Advertisement


The caption to the post read, "We should respect our players. Players who made us proud, players who made our country proud. One day you cheer for them, next day you boo them. It’s not they, it’s us who fail. I love cricket. I love every cricketer who represents my country. Doesn’t matter which franchise he plays for. Doesn’t matter whether he’s plays as a Captain or he’s the 15th man in a team. They are our Heroes" The caption concluded with the emoticon of the Indian flag.

Advertisement

Sonu Sood will soon be making his directorial debut


Sonu Sood has built a credible career in front of the camera having held key note roles in films like Sreemantha, Jodhaa Akbar and Dabangg. The actor will be marking his directorial debut with upcoming film Fateh. While Sonu Sood himself will be playing the main role, the film also features Vijay Raaz and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

Advertisement

Fateh has been filmed across India, USA, Russia, and Poland, having been bankrolled by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios. Speaking about his directorial debut to ANI, the actor had affirmed that Fateh will be dealing with a "crucial subject". Currently in post-production, the film is set to hit theatres later in the year. 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 22:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BJP MP convoy attacked

BJP MP's Convoy Attacked

4 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Dortmund

4 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

LSG vs PBKS standouts

8 minutes ago
pm modi

Lok Sabha Polls

15 minutes ago
LSG Bowler Mayank Yadav Clocked Fastest Ball of The IPL 2024 Season

Mayank steals limelight

23 minutes ago
Congress Cash Deals Under IT Scanner; ‘Tax-Terror’ Faceoff Now | Weekend Debate

'Tax Terror' Faceoff

26 minutes ago
Sanjana Horo

Exclusive: Sanjana Horo

27 minutes ago
LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

32 minutes ago
LSG

LSG beat PBKS by 21 runs

34 minutes ago
A man was arrested from Palghar for making a fake bomb threat call.

Mumbai Bomb Hoax

35 minutes ago
Nagpur: Man Dies After Setting Himself and Wife Ablaze, Spouse Critical With Burn Injuries

Man Dies of Burn Injuries

35 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

Who is Mayank Yadav?

40 minutes ago
Case registered against Elvish Yadav

India News LIVE

an hour ago
Guyanese President Irfaan Ali's interview with BBC has gone viral.

Guyana Prez on Emissions

an hour ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay's Weekend Blues

an hour ago
Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait Waves At Paps

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul's Casual Ensemble

an hour ago
Kareena Kapoor

Actors' South Film Debut

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hostages in Dutch Town Ede Rescued, Man Arrested

    World6 hours ago

  2. UP: Portion of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bulandshahr

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Upset Over Relationship Issues, B.Tech Student Dies by Suicide in Noida

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Daughter-in-Law of Former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil Joins BJP

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Gold surges above Rs 70,000 for first time

    Business News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo