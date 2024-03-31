Advertisement

Sonu Sood has never shied away when it comes to voicing his opinion. The actor has displayed his zeal for righteousness in his recent stint as a host on a popular reality television series. The actor has now spoken out about respecting national cricketers - presumably with respect to Hardik Pandya.

Sonu Sood hits back at internet trolls



IPL 2024 is currently underway. Mumbai Indians, which was previously being captained by Rohit Sharma, is now being led by Hardik Pandya. Following the team's defeat in their March 27 match with Hyderabad Sunrisers, Pandya, as well as his wife Natasa Stankovic, have been the subject of brutal trolling. Though Sonu Sood, in his most recent X post, did not directly refer to Pandya, it was presumably in defense of the cricketer.

We should respect our players. Players who made us proud, players who made our country proud. One day you cheer for them, next day you boo them.

It’s not they, it’s us who fail.

I love cricket.

I love every cricketer who represents my country.

Doesn’t matter which franchise… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 29, 2024



The caption to the post read, "We should respect our players. Players who made us proud, players who made our country proud. One day you cheer for them, next day you boo them. It’s not they, it’s us who fail. I love cricket. I love every cricketer who represents my country. Doesn’t matter which franchise he plays for. Doesn’t matter whether he’s plays as a Captain or he’s the 15th man in a team. They are our Heroes" The caption concluded with the emoticon of the Indian flag.

Sonu Sood will soon be making his directorial debut



Sonu Sood has built a credible career in front of the camera having held key note roles in films like Sreemantha, Jodhaa Akbar and Dabangg. The actor will be marking his directorial debut with upcoming film Fateh. While Sonu Sood himself will be playing the main role, the film also features Vijay Raaz and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

Fateh has been filmed across India, USA, Russia, and Poland, having been bankrolled by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios. Speaking about his directorial debut to ANI, the actor had affirmed that Fateh will be dealing with a "crucial subject". Currently in post-production, the film is set to hit theatres later in the year.