Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' Divorce Proceedings To Go Public After Settlement Talks Collapse

Sophie Turner's legal team has asked the judge to 'reactivate' her and Joe Jonas' divorce procedures and address the child custody dispute. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, the Game of Thrones star and her attorneys filed petition in Miami-Dade County, Florida, indicating "that the abatement has come to an end and this case is to be re-activated." Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023, after four years of marriage to the British actress.

Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas’ settlement talks collapse?

The divorce proceedings were placed on hold while the former couple went to mediation to finalise a property and child custody agreement. Reportedly, those conversations fell through, as Turner is now asking the judge to hear the case and impose a court-ordered settlement.

Turner and Jonas went to mediation to keep their disputes private, but now that she has requested for a court to hear it, all of the files documenting their disputes will be made public.

Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's divorce

After Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023, the actress then sued her ex for alleged "wrongful detention," accusing him of refusing to allow their daughters to return to England. In October, they reached a temporary custody agreement that will run until January 7. "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents," they said in a joint statement in October.

On the personal front, Turner is currently dating Peregrine “Perry” Pearson. The actress, who rarely shares glimpses from her personal life on social media, seemingly made her relationship Instagram official with Peregrine as she dropped pictures from their vacation.

Jonas, on the other hand, seemed to be dating 33-year-old model Stormi Bree. Meanwhile, the former couple, who married in 2019 and separated in 2023, share two kids together.