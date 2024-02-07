Advertisement

After announcing her divorce from Joe Jonas last year, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is rumoured to be dating Peregrine “Perry” Pearson. The actress, who rarely shares glimpses from her personal life on social media, seemingly made her relationship Instagram official with Peregrine as she dropped pictures from their vacation.

Sophie vacations with beau Peregrine “Perry” Pearson

After issuing a joint statement confirming her divorce in September last year, Sophie was snapped indulging in PDA with Peregrine Pearson, who is an aristocrat and the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, which is a county in Sussex. They were snapped kissing in Paris. In early December, 2023, they were seen kissing one another on London streets. In her latest images, the Game of Thrones star was seen vacationing with her beau with their common friends. Although they covered their faces, it was evident that they were together on this romantic getaway.

They enjoyed winter sports like skiing. In one of the images, the actress slipped into a printed bikini as she posed near a hot water pool, with snow-capped mountains surrounding their resort. She captioned her post, “Jägerbomb anyone?”

Has Joe Jonas moved on after his divorce?

Recently, Joe Jonas was snapped on a getaway in Mexico with 33-year-old model Stormi Bree, sparking romance rumours. Photos of them together at a private airport surfaced on social media, hinting at a budding relationship. The rumours were fueled further when Joe's sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra posted and quickly deleted a picture of her and her husband Nick on a double-date with Stormi and Joe.

Meanwhile, Joe and Sophie, who married in 2019 and separated in 2023, share two kids together.