Updated January 12th, 2024 at 08:28 IST

Photos/ Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield sparks dating rumours with Olivia Brower with kissing photos

Andrew Garfield and Olivia Brower were seen out and about in casual attires and were snapped indulging in PDA.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Andrew Garfield, Olivia Brower
Andrew Garfield, Olivia Brower | Image:@21metgala/X
Andrew Garfield recently made headlines after the actor was seen on a date with model Olivia Brower in London. The rumoured couple was seen out and about in casual attire and was snapped flaunting their PDA. Brower, 27, and Garfield, 40, share an age gap of 13 years. 

Andrew Garfield-Olivia Brower’s PDA-filled photos go viral

Even though the couple has not officially acknowledged their connection, photos obtained by The Sun showed Garfield and Brower in a private moment, having a close embrace before he assisted her in loading her bags into a taxi and waved her goodbye. 

Andrew Garfield and Olivia Brower in London | Image: @21metgala/X

 

Andrew Garfield and Olivia Brower in London | Image: @21metgala/X

 

Brower began modeling as a teenager and began modeling swimsuits for Sports Illustrated in February 2019. She also performs some modeling for the lingerie company Intimissimi and performed a digital cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam in April 2021. Brower is presently contracted with the modeling agency JAG.

Andrew Garfield’s past relationships 

An earlier relationship between Andrew and model Alyssa Miller ended at the beginning of 2022. The Spider-Man actor and the American model were first connected in November 2021, however, it has been stated that their different work schedules made it “difficult to see each other.”

Andrew Garfield | Image: AP

 

He had a string of well-publicized relationships with famous people before that, including Rita Ora and Emma Stone. Legend has it that Garfield and Stone, who split shockingly in 2015 after four years of dating, are still friends.

In other news, Andrew and Florence Pugh will soon be back on screen together in the romantic comedy We Live In Time. Although the film's premise is being kept under wraps, it is said to be a “funny, deeply moving, and immersive love story.”

Published January 12th, 2024 at 08:28 IST

