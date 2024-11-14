Published 23:43 IST, November 14th 2024
Sreejita De-Michael Blohm Tie Knot In Bengali Traditions, A Year After Christian Wedding | Photos
Television actor Sreejita De embraced Bengali traditions in her second time marriage to her husband Michael Blohm-Pape, a year after their Christian wedding.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sreejita De-Michael Blohm Tie Knot In Bengali Traditions | Image: Instagram
23:43 IST, November 14th 2024