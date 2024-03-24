Advertisement

Actor-comic Tiffany Haddish says she has been sober for more than two months. The Girls Trip star was arrested for the second time for suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after she fell asleep at the wheel of her car in Beverly Hills in November 2023. She was previously arrested on suspicion of a DUI in Georgia in 2022.

Tiffany Haddish assures of her sobriety

Speaking on The Conversation podcast, Haddish said, ''I haven't drank any alcohol, smoked any weed or anything in, like, 72 days.'' After host Amanda de Cadnet congratulated her, the comedian said abstaining from alcohol and substances wasn't that hard for her. ''It's not that hard for me, 'cause it wasn't really, like, my main thing anyways,'' she said, adding she struggles more with eating healthy amounts of meat and candy.

When de Cadnet asked what led her to decide to be sober, Haddish said she was ''being obedient to the law'' and further said that ''it's court-mandated.'' She also said she only used marijuana to manage the pain caused by her endometriosis, a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

The DUI charges were later dismissed in the November case, but Haddish pleaded no contest to a vehicle code violation.

Advertisement

What is Tiffany Haddish known for?

Haddish has starred in films including the comedy Girls Trip, Night School, Like a Boss and The Kitchen. She wrote the New York Times bestseller The Last Black Unicorn, which earned a Grammy nomination. In 2018, Haddish won an Emmy for her appearance on Saturday Night Live and a Grammy in 2021 for her special Black Mitzvah.

(with inputs from agencies)