×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Stand-up Comedian Tiffany Haddish Says She Has Been Sober Ever Since Her DUI Arrest Last Year

Tiffany Haddish was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in November 2023. The actress says she has been sober ever since.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish file photo | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor-comic Tiffany Haddish says she has been sober for more than two months. The Girls Trip star was arrested for the second time for suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after she fell asleep at the wheel of her car in Beverly Hills in November 2023. She was previously arrested on suspicion of a DUI in Georgia in 2022.

Tiffany Haddish assures of her sobriety

Speaking on The Conversation podcast, Haddish said, ''I haven't drank any alcohol, smoked any weed or anything in, like, 72 days.'' After host Amanda de Cadnet congratulated her, the comedian said abstaining from alcohol and substances wasn't that hard for her. ''It's not that hard for me, 'cause it wasn't really, like, my main thing anyways,'' she said, adding she struggles more with eating healthy amounts of meat and candy.

 

When de Cadnet asked what led her to decide to be sober, Haddish said she was ''being obedient to the law'' and further said that ''it's court-mandated.'' She also said she only used marijuana to manage the pain caused by her endometriosis, a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

The DUI charges were later dismissed in the November case, but Haddish pleaded no contest to a vehicle code violation.

Advertisement

 

What is Tiffany Haddish known for? 

Haddish has starred in films including the comedy Girls Trip, Night School, Like a Boss and The Kitchen. She wrote the New York Times bestseller The Last Black Unicorn, which earned a Grammy nomination. In 2018, Haddish won an Emmy for her appearance on Saturday Night Live and a Grammy in 2021 for her special Black Mitzvah.

(with inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

a few seconds ago
Health insurance

Galaxy Health registered

a few seconds ago
Enhance Your Holi Celebration with Stylish Fashion and Makeup Tips

Holi Celebration

a minute ago
Breaking News

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

9 minutes ago
Bank

Dividend payout PSBs

9 minutes ago
The study has predicted a substantial rise in disease burden in India by 2025.

ICMR Breast Cancer Study

12 minutes ago
Two Jaipur Coaching Students Die by Suicide

Students Die by Suicide

23 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

34 minutes ago
MS Dhoni watches Yodha

MS Dhoni Watches Yodha

35 minutes ago
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

K'taka CM on Dynasties

36 minutes ago
Drake Bell

Drake Bell On Abuse

36 minutes ago
Holi in Maharashtra: What is Rang Panchami? Know About its Significance and Celebration

Holi in Maharashtra:

39 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill

Shami on Gill

40 minutes ago
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Movies To Watch On Holi

40 minutes ago
Man Sets Himself Ablaze After Pouring Kerosene At Kerala Police Station

Man Sets Himself Ablaze

an hour ago
Princess Kate Middleton

Preventative Chemotherapy

an hour ago
The ruling alliance in Maharashtra is facing some issues finalising seat sharing arrangements for the upcoming LS polls.

Maharashtra Seat Sharing

an hour ago
Pawan Kalyan

OG Pushed To December?

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo