English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

It's controversial/ Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp Addresses Backlash Over His Stance In Israel-Palestine Conflict

Noah Schnapp's comments on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict have attracted criticism on social media. He has now spoken in detail about the matter.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Noah Schnapp | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has been on the receiving end of backlash on social media over his stance on the Israel-Hamas war. However, he said that that his “thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued.” Noah had earlier expressed his support to Israel amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. However, he landed in hot water after he was caught liking an Instagram post featuring a video mocking muslims and Palestinians amid the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict.

Noah says his comments on Israel Hamas conflict have been 'misconstrued'

Advertisement

In a video posted on TikTok, the Stranger Things star said he “wanted to discuss everything that’s been going on online.”

“I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe, and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel. I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict,” Noah said.

Advertisement

“I’ve had many open discussions with friends from Palestinian background, and I think those are very important conversations to have and I’ve learned a lot. One of the takeaways I’ve had is that we all hope for the same things, that being those innocent people still being held hostage in Gaza to be returned to their families, and equally hope for an end to the loss of innocent life in Palestine — so many of those people being women and children, and it’s horrible to see,” he added.

Noah extended his support to Israel amid the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict

Advertisement

At the time when the Palestine-Israel began, Noah, a Jewish American, had extended his support to Israel. He additionally condemned the violence against Israel civilians. "I am afraid. Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women and soldiers fighting to defend themselves," he wrote in his Instagram post.

He continued: "I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Let's stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence."

Advertisement

On the work front, Noah and team Stranger Things have been busy with the shoot of the show's fifth and final season.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement