Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has been on the receiving end of backlash on social media over his stance on the Israel-Hamas war. However, he said that that his “thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued.” Noah had earlier expressed his support to Israel amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. However, he landed in hot water after he was caught liking an Instagram post featuring a video mocking muslims and Palestinians amid the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict.

Noah says his comments on Israel Hamas conflict have been 'misconstrued'

In a video posted on TikTok, the Stranger Things star said he “wanted to discuss everything that’s been going on online.”

“I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe, and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel. I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict,” Noah said.

“I’ve had many open discussions with friends from Palestinian background, and I think those are very important conversations to have and I’ve learned a lot. One of the takeaways I’ve had is that we all hope for the same things, that being those innocent people still being held hostage in Gaza to be returned to their families, and equally hope for an end to the loss of innocent life in Palestine — so many of those people being women and children, and it’s horrible to see,” he added.

Noah extended his support to Israel amid the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict

At the time when the Palestine-Israel began, Noah, a Jewish American, had extended his support to Israel. He additionally condemned the violence against Israel civilians. "I am afraid. Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women and soldiers fighting to defend themselves," he wrote in his Instagram post.

He continued: "I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Let's stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence."

On the work front, Noah and team Stranger Things have been busy with the shoot of the show's fifth and final season.