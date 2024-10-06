Published 10:14 IST, October 6th 2024
'Stree 2 Credit Thief' Shraddha Kapoor Brutally Trolled For 'Terrible' Ramp Walk, Watch Video Viral
While Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in a beautiful lehenga during the Mishru Couture Showcase, it was her ramp walk that invited criticism online.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sharaddha Kapoor walked the ramp in New Delhi on Saturday | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:14 IST, October 6th 2024