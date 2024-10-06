sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Durga Puja in Dhaka | Exit Poll Results 2024 | US Elections | Tirupati Laddu Row | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |

Published 10:14 IST, October 6th 2024

'Stree 2 Credit Thief' Shraddha Kapoor Brutally Trolled For 'Terrible' Ramp Walk, Watch Video Viral

While Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in a beautiful lehenga during the Mishru Couture Showcase, it was her ramp walk that invited criticism online.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sharaddha Kapoor walked the ramp in New Delhi on Saturday
Sharaddha Kapoor walked the ramp in New Delhi on Saturday | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:14 IST, October 6th 2024