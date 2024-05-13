Advertisement

After 19 years of marriage to Lars Kjeldsen, actress Suchitra Pillai has spoken out about the rumours of being a "boyfriend snatcher." For those who don't know, Bollywood star Preity Zinta once dated Suchitra’s husband Lars. Even though the actresses were never friends, there was an allegation back then that Suchitra "snatched" Lars from her best friend Preity. Suchitra made it clear that she was "never friends" with her Dil Chahta Hai co-star and was not the reason behind Preity and Lars' breakup.

Suchitra Pillai on her ‘boyfriend snatcher’ label

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Suchitra recalled the time when she was labelled as a ‘boyfriend snatcher’ by magazines for ‘stealing’ Lars from Preity. The actress clarified, “Preity and I were never friends; we were acquaintances because we had a common friend. But, yes, Lars Kjeldsen did date Preity Zinta for some time, but that was the breakup he had before he met me, and only this part is true. It is a totally different reason that they split. I didn’t come between them.”

Furthermore, Suchitra disclosed in the same chat that other media portals suddenly released the tagline of ‘boyfriend snatcher’ but it has little to do with Lars Kjeldsen. Rather, Suchitra stated that she was seeing Andrew Coyne at the time and that's probably why she was referred to by that moniker because Coyne had recently broken up with model Achala Sachdev.

Suchitra Pillai-Lars Kjeldsen’s relationship timeline

In terms of her private life, Suchita was previously married to Pawan Malik from 1991 and 1998. The cause of their divorce remains unknown. Playing Jenga at a friend's home party in Mumbai, many years after her divorce from her first husband, she fell in love with environmental engineer Lars Kjeldsen.

After that, they ran into each other again on New Year's Eve in Sri Lanka and clicked right away. Suchitra and Lars soon began dating, and on May 20, 2005, they were joined in marriage at a Danish-Dutch castle. The parents called their lovely newborn daughter Annika after her 2008 arrival.