Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff may just be working out a reconciliation. Suneil Shetty's son, who has only just commenced his career as an actor, was reportedly seeing Tania Shroff - daughter of Jaidev Shroff, the global CEO of UPL Limited - for eleven years. News of the two calling it quits, had surfaced in December of 2023.

Have Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff reconciled?



On April 20, a video emerged of Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff, emerging from the same location, a posh locality in Mumbai. While the two refused to pose together, and largely ignored the present paparazzi, the fact that they were spotted together for the first time since their reported split in December of last year, has sparked speculations of a potential reconciliation.

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff's eleven year romance was never addressed by either, with both preferring to largely maintain a low profile. The news of their reported split followed a similar trajectory. News of the latter had made its way onto the internet in December last year. Media reports suggested that the actual breakup happened in November following which both parties had been trying to move on in their respective lives. Considering the generally low profile both Ahan and Tania have preferred to maintain, both individually as well as during their time together, it is highly unlikely either will address reports of a reconciliation.

What is next for Ahan Shetty?



For the unversed, Ahan Shetty marked his acting debut back in 2021 with film Tadap. Also starring Tara Sutaria, the Milan Luthria helmed film was a direct-to-OTT release. Between 2021 to 2024, Ahan failed to sign a new project. News of his next, was only recently announced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Titled Sanki, the film will feature Ahan opposite Pooja Hegde. Set to be directed by Adnan Shaikh and Yasir Jah, Sanki is up for a release on February 14 next year.