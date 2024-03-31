×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 10:23 IST

Suniel Shetty Drops Hint About Athiya Shetty’s Pregnancy, Talks About Being ‘Nana’ Soon

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been married for a year and seem to be ready to embark on their first voyage as parents, as per Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Suniel Shetty-Athiya Shetty
Suniel Shetty-Athiya Shetty | Image:Suniel Shetty-Athiya Shetty/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Athiya Shetty, and her cricketer husband, KL Rahul, have been enjoying their marriage to the utmost. The couple got married on January 23, 2023, in a South Indian ceremony, following four years of dating. They have been married for a year and appear to be ready to embark on their first voyage as parents, as per Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty. 

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul expecting a baby?

Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit co-judge the dance reality show Dance Deewane, which recently aired a grandparent's special show. Bharti Singh, the show's host, was shown asking Suniel how, when he becomes Nana, he had to seem a little old as no kid can handle such a cool Nana. 

 

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

 

To which the Dhadkan star responded, "Yes, next season when I come, I will be walking on the stage like a Nana". This revelation by the actor drew a lot of attention, and many are wondering if his daughter Athiya Shetty is pregnant.

Advertisement

There is no doubt that KL Rahul and Athiya are a very secretive couple who would prefer to keep their good news hidden. Furthermore, Athiya has not made any films in quite some time, and her public appearances have been limited. All of these things fuel suspicion about her pregnancy.

Suniel Shetty's anniversary wish for his 'Bachchas'

KL and Athiya celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary in January 2024. Suniel, who is always vocal about his love for his daughter and cricketer son-in-laa, took to his Instagram handle to share a casual photo of the actress and the cricketer. With the photo, the veteran star wrote, “Happy first anniversary bachchas.”

 

 

Suniel's post soon caught the attention of his daughter who showered her love on her father and wrote in the comment section, “Love you papa.”

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 10:23 IST

