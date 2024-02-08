Advertisement

The dynamic Kaushal brothers, Sunny and Vicky, continue to captivate audiences with their stellar performances in Bollywood. In a recent event, Sunny Kaushal expressed his desire to collaborate with his brother Vicky for an action film, bringing a unique twist to their on-screen partnership.

What is Sunny Kaushal's dream cast?

Sunny shared his vision, stating, "It will be interesting if we are not playing brothers in the movie, but some different characters. It would be fun to do action, since Dad is an action director we want to explore that and we feel we will be able to excel in it." This revelation hints at the brothers' eagerness to showcase their versatility beyond familial roles.

The prospect of the Kaushal duo engaging in action sequences adds an extra layer of excitement, especially considering their father's background as an action director. Sunny envisions breaking the mold and delivering a gripping cinematic experience with Vicky by his side.

Sunny Kaushal's relationship Rumours with Sharvari Wagh

Apart from his professional aspirations, Sunny's personal life has also grabbed headlines, particularly his rumored relationship with actress Sharvari Wagh. The duo has been frequently spotted together, sparking speculation about their romantic involvement.

Addressing these rumours, Sunny mentioned in a previous interview, "It doesn’t bother me when my personal life makes headlines. It doesn’t hamper our equation at all because you understand that at the end of the day, they are just news headlines." He emphasized the need to differentiate between media speculations and personal realities.

Sunny Kaushal's relationship Buzz with Sharvari Wagh I Image I Instagram / Sunny Kaushal

On the professional front, Sunny Kaushal is set to grace the screen in various projects, including Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu and Jimmy Shergill, Letters To Mr Khanna, and Shiddat 2. As he navigates both personal and professional realms, Sunny continues to make waves in the entertainment industry.

The prospect of the Kaushal brothers taking on unique characters in an action-packed narrative brings forth the excitement of witnessing sibling chemistry beyond conventional brotherly roles. Whether it's on-screen adventures or handling personal life speculations, Sunny Kaushal seems poised for a promising journey ahead.

(With inputs from IANS)