Updated March 25th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Celebrate Their First Holi After Wedding | PHOTOS

Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle to share unseen photos from her first Holi celebration with husband Karan Sharma.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi and Karan
Surbhi and Karan | Image:Instagram
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma recently took to their social media handles to share a glimpse of their first Holi celebration. The couple dropped a series of photos donning ethnic outfits. For the unversed, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma tied the knot in Jaipur, Rajasthan on March 2.

Surbhi and Karan's first Holi celebration

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her first Holi celebration with husband Karan Sharma. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Pehli Holi Mubarak KS." For the special occasion, Surbhi donned a blue ethnic attire while her husband Karan complemented her in a classic kurta. The smeared colours on each other as they celebrated their first Holi together as a husband and wife. Soon after they made the post, their fans took to their comments to shower them with love and well wishes. A fan wrote, "You can see the real meaning of the love in their eyes."

Surbhi Chandna shares the first photos from the wedding ceremony

Days after the wedding, Surbhi also shared several unseen photos from her wedding ceremony. Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption, “Quiet Moments, Loud Thoughts The Only Moment When We Left Each Others Side.. To Look Like The Perfect Groom & The Perfect Bride..” Both the bride and groom looked ethereal on their wedding day.

In the first photos from the ceremony, the couple looked madly in love as they dropped a glimpse of their big fat wedding in a carousel post. They captioned it, “Finally Home after 13 Years. We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together.”Actress Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle and shared the first photos from her dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

