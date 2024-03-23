Advertisement

Jyotika has just seen through the release of her quintessential Bollywood comeback, Shaitaan. The actress essayed the role of Jyoti Rishi, wife to Ajay Devgn's Kabir Rishi who must protect his family from the ill intentions of Vanraj Kashyap, a black magic practitioner, essayed by R Madhavan. On the personal front, the actress recently engaged in fun banter with a fan with the topic of discussion being her husband, actor Suriya.

Jyotika indulges in banter with fans over Suriya



The comment section of a recent post of Jyotika's featured a fan trying their luck by asking the actress to 'lend' her husband Suriya to the fan for a day - lifted right out of the premise of one of the couple's earlier films together. Jyotika had an obvious but cheeky response up her sleeve for the fan.

Advertisement



The fan asked, '@jyotika mam will you borrow Suriya sir to me just one day like you did for Aishu in SOK im big fan of that gentleman for the past 15 years hehe'. To this, Jyotika replied, '@tharsheni.suriya oops not allowed'. For the unversed, Jyothika and Suriya starred together in 2006 Tamil language romantic film Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. The premise of the same featured a unique arrangement much akin to the one cheekily suggested by the fan in the comments of one of Jyothika's recent posts.

Advertisement

How did Jyotika and Suriya meet?



Jyotika and Suriya had met back in 2001 on the sets of their film Kaakha Kaakha. The two struck up a friendship eventually developing feelings for one another. After a sustained period of courtship the two tied the knot in 2006. Very recently, the two marked a move to Mumbai in lieu of their children's educational pursuits.

Advertisement

On the work front, while Suriya has been mounting his pan-India project Kanguva, Jyotika marked her Bollywood comeback after a gap of 24 years with Shaitaan.