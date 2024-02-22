English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 23:50 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Opens Up About His Death, Says She Still Feels His Presence

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti claims that the late actor still talks to her as a spirit and that this isn't spooky.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti
Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti | Image:@shwetasinghkirti/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
It’s going to be almost four years since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and the mystery around his death still remains unsolved. In a recent interview, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared insights into her spiritual experiences and coping mechanisms following the loss of her brother on Preetika Rao's podcast. 

Shweta Singh Kirti claims Sushant still talks to her

Describing their relationship as "cute" due to their close age proximity, Shweta confessed to feeling his presence even after his demise. She said, "We had a very cute relationship and we were almost like twins."

Recalling an incident post his passing, Shweta recounted searching for her lost AirPods when she distinctly heard Sushant's voice guiding her to their location.

Shweta stated, “I lost my AirPods toh I was looking for it everywhere and I was not able to find it. Toh bhai dheere se mere kaan mein bolta hain (he softly whispered in my ear), I felt it like his voice and his husky voice and everything. Tumhara AirPod tumhare curtain ke peeche hain. Jao waha par mil jayega on the window sill (Your AirPods are behind the curtain on the window sill.)"

Shweta added that such occurrences aren't eerie to her.

Sushant Singh Rajput known for his role in the television series Pavitra Rishta ventured into Bollywood with his debut film Kai Po Che! in 2013. He went on to star in several films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. His final appearance was in Dil Bechara alongside Sanjana Sanghi. Tragically, he was discovered deceased in his residence on June 14, 2020.

While the Maharashtra police initially ruled his death as suicide, his family and admirers contested this narrative and urged for a thorough investigation. Consequently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) assumed jurisdiction over the case, which still remains ongoing.

