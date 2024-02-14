Advertisement

February 14 marks the 82nd birth anniversary of India's best-loved politician - Sushma Swaraj. Her multifaceted career extends beyond governance into the very heart of Indian cinema. Sushma passed away on August 6, 2019, but her contributions to politics and showbiz are immortal.

How Sushma Swaraj changed the face of Indian cinema?

Throughout her tenure, Swaraj, a seven-time Member of Parliament and three-time Member of the Legislative Assembly held various significant positions. Notably, she served as India's Minister of External Affairs, a post previously occupied only by Indira Gandhi among women. Her commitment to public service transcended boundaries including her personal interventions to aid stranded Indians abroad and more social involvements.

However, Swaraj's influence extends beyond diplomacy into the world of entertainment. During her tenure as Union Cabinet Minister for Information and Broadcasting, coupled with the additional responsibility of the Telecommunications Ministry in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, she contributed to some significant changes in the Indian film industry.

A landmark moment came with Swaraj's decision to confer "industry status" upon film production

This transformative move largely improved the status of Indian cinema and enabled access to institutional financing while preventing reliance on suspicious sources of funding. Swaraj's policy intervention catalysed a paradigm shift and empowered filmmakers with avenues for legitimate financial support.

An India Today report from the late 1990s indicated that a staggering 25% of film financing relied on moneylenders, imposing interest rates ranging from 36% to 40% annually. Additionally, the industry was heavily reliant on funding from businessmen, including builders, jewellers, and traders, with a notable portion originating from the underworld.

Sushma Swaraj's visionary policies not only revolutionised the film industry's financial landscape but also paved the way for its sustainable growth. As India commemorates her birth anniversary, her legacy serves as an example of her unparalleled contributions, both in governance and cultural transformation.