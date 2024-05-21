Advertisement

Sushmita Sen took a trip down memory lane and remembered the day she was crowned Miss Universe title. She shared a photo from 30 years ago when she was just 18 years old and recalled how a little girl, whom she met in an orphanage, taught her life’s “most innocent yet profound". The actress became the first Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant.

What a journey it’s been & continues to be: Sushmita Sen

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita Sen shared a photo of herself holding a little girl in her arms and can be seen wearing a Miss Universe sash. The image happens to be from her orphanage after winning the Miss Universe title. She started her note by writing, “This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18-year-old me, life’s most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day.”

(A throwback photo of Sushmita | Image: Instagram)

Opening up about when the photo was clicked, she said the captured moment is 30 years old today as is India’s first-ever victory at Miss Universe. “What a journey it’s been & continues to be….Thank you India for always being my greatest identity & strength!! Thank you, Philippines for the unending love & belonging…Three decades & counting!!”

She concluded her note by thanking her loved fans, friends, family and well-wishers across the world and said that each one of them had made a difference in her life. They inspired her in ways she may never know.

When Sushmita Sen almost withdrew Miss India application form

Sushmita first participated in Miss India and competed against Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1994. Sushmita won the title, while Aishwarya bagged the second place. Earlier in an interview, Sushmita revealed that she almost withdrew her application after learning about Aishwarya (who was an international model back then). However, Sushmita’s mother pushed her to participate in the pageant. “My mother said ok fine let her win. If you think that she’s the world’s most beautiful then loose from her. What’s the point of losing from someone else? Go give it your best shot," she recalled.