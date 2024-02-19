Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 03:10 IST

Sushmita Sen Confesses Feeling 'Out Of Place' For Not Knowing Table Manners Before Miss Universe Win

In a recent interview, Sushmita Sen revealed feeling out of place after she attended a diner post-Miss Universe win and didn't know table manners.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen | Image:X
29 years after clinching India's first Miss Universe title, Sushmita Sen recalled her journey to stardom in a recent interview with Curly Tales. Among the many challenges she faced after her historic win, the actor revealed a humorous yet insightful anecdote about her struggle with table manners.

Sushmita confesses being unaware of the table manners

Recalling the incident, Sushmita confessed, "I didn't learn table manners before winning Miss Universe." Arriving in Mexico City as the winning queen, the 18-year-old found herself in an unfamiliar situation. With limited English proficiency and hunger biting her, she sought guidance from her travel manager, Barbara, only to realise she was expected to lead the proceedings.

Facing a seven-course meal and a room full of distinguished guests, Sushmita felt overwhelmed. However, her distress was relieved by the unexpected assistance of the Mexican tourism manager seated beside her. Reflecting on the experience, she remarked, “I felt very out of place, and I don't want to feel that again.”

Amidst laughter, Sushmita shared a valuable lesson she learned from the ordeal: "Pet bhar ke kha ke jaao ghar se, taki waha pe jaake khana khane ki utsukta nahi hogi" (Eat well at home and then go for an official dinner, so that you won't feel the urge to eat there). This wisdom according to her allowed her to gracefully decline further servings and maintain composure during similar situations.

More about Sushmita Sen

Transitioning from her beauty pageant days to a successful acting career, Sushmita recently impressed audiences with her performance in Aarya - Antim Vaar, the finale of her Disney Plus Hotstar series. The show also featured an ensemble cast including Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, and Indraneil Sengupta.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 03:10 IST

