Updated March 19th, 2024 at 22:03 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia Recalls The Time She Was Rejected From A Dance Reality Show

Tamannaah and Javed will be collaborating for Prime Video's Daring Partners. The actress recalled being turned down by Javed in the early phase of her career.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was recently seen in the Telugu film 'Bhola Shankar', shared that she was rejected from 'Boogie Woogie', and it has been one hell of a journey for her to get to collaborate with actor Jaaved Jaaferi.

The actress on Tuesday attended Prime Video's slate announcement event, 'Prime Video Presents', with the team of her upcoming streaming title 'Daring Partners', which also stars Diana Penty and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Tamannaah told the media: "I was once rejected from 'Boogie Woogie'. Since, then it has been a journey to share the same platform with Javed sir, it all has come full-circle."

'Daring Partners' follows the story of two best-friends, who embark on a daring journey as partners in an alcohol start-up.

The series unfolds their audacious journey, where they challenge norms, bend rules, and ‘craft’ their destiny within a male-dominated industry.

'Daring Partners' will soon drop on Prime Video.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 22:03 IST

