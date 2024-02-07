Advertisement

Taraji P. Henson addressed swirling rumours of a supposed rift with media mogul Oprah Winfrey, emphasising that the speculations are unfounded and diverting attention from their latest collaboration, The Color Purple. During an interview with NBC's Today programme, Taraji Henson went on record stating that Oprah Winfrey extended a personal hand of support during discussions around The Color Purple.

A file photo of Taraji Henson and Oprah Winfrey | Image: X

Oprah's support shuts down feud rumours

During the interview, Taraji Henson shared, "[Oprah] would step in and do whatever (she) could to make it right." According to Taraji Henson, Oprah personally reached out, expressing genuine concern: "She called me, she called me personally. Not my team, not my people — me. And asked me, 'Taraji, if there’s anything you need, you let me know.' And I said it with a shaking voice, I was like, 'Well, yeah,' — since she asked. And I told her and she fixed everything the next day." Taraji Henson commended Oprah's commitment, highlighting the producer's hands-on approach.

Advertisement

A file photo of Taraji Henson and Oprah Winfrey | Image: X

Refusing to entertain rumours of discord, Taraji P. Henson emphasised, "What you’re not gonna do is pit two Black women together — not on my watch." The actor urged a shift in focus back to the film, expressing concern that the manufactured narrative was overshadowing the meaningful themes of The Color Purple. Taraji Henson emphasised the film's exploration of oppression, healing, and sisterhood.

Advertisement

A file photo of Taraji Henson and Oprah Winfrey | Image: X

What more do we know about The Color Purple?

Highlighting the significance of The Color Purple, Taraji Henson shared, "That movie is about healing. That movie is about sisterhood." The actor underscored the unfairness of the rumors gaining more attention than the powerful messages conveyed in the film. The Color Purple, she explained, delves into the lives of women facing oppression in a system that transcends gender boundaries.

The interview also touched on Taraji P. Henson's ongoing advocacy against pay inequality in Hollywood. The actor, known for her candidness, recently broke down during promotional rounds for The Color Purple, expressing her frustration with being consistently underpaid as a Black actor. This revelation sparked further speculation about a potential feud with Oprah Winfrey, who serves as a producer on the film.

