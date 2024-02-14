Advertisement

Former NFL star Brandon Marshall claims that Taylor Swift had Kanye West removed from his seat at Super Bowl 2024. According to reports, this happened as the rapper allegedly purchased seats right in front of her star-studded suite at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Marshall shared a suite with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the game and he made this shocking accusation on his Paper Route podcast.

Taylor Swift had Kanye West Kicked Off from his seat during Superbowl?

There is no evidence that Marshall’s claims are accurate. In fact, he also confused Taylor with Katy Perry. “So Kanye West pulls up to the Super Bowl. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry’s booth so anytime they are gonna be showing Katy Perry, Kanye’s face was going to be there — he had a mask on with his logo on the mask,” Marshall said.

He further continued, “So Taylor Swift gets pissed off [and] she makes a call or two — everybody is involved — [and] he gets kicked out the stadium.” The ex-NFL star noted that the rapper was trying to “leverage” Swift’s celebrity status to “make some” money whenever she was inevitably shown on TV.

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud over the years

As per Variety, Taylor and Kanye’s tumultuous relationship started when he crashed her 2009 Video Music Awards acceptance speech and declared that Beyonce “had one of the best videos of all time.” In 2016, West released his song “Famous,” which featured the line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous.”

After Taylor denied Kanye’s claim that she had consented to the line “I made that bitch famous,” Kim Kardashian, West’s then-wife, leaked a recording of a phone call between West and Swift in which the singer-songwriter seemed to have approved the line. However, the full conversation, which was released in 2020, showed she had not.

At the time, Taylor said the longer version that leaked proved that she “was telling the truth the whole time about that call”. She added: “You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years.”

