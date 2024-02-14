Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Taylor Swift Had Kanye West ‘Kicked Out’ From His Seat At Super Bowl 2024, Claims Ex-NFL Star

Former NFL star Brandon Marshall has made a shocking accusation about Taylor Swift and Kanye West on his Paper Route podcast.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Taylor Had Kanye 'Kicked Out’ From His Seat At Super Bowl 2024
Taylor Had Kanye 'Kicked Out’ From His Seat At Super Bowl 2024 | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former NFL star Brandon Marshall claims that Taylor Swift had Kanye West removed from his seat at Super Bowl 2024. According to reports, this happened as the rapper allegedly purchased seats right in front of her star-studded suite at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Marshall shared a suite with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the game and he made this shocking accusation on his Paper Route podcast. 

Taylor Swift had Kanye West Kicked Off from his seat during Superbowl?

There is no evidence that Marshall’s claims are accurate. In fact, he also confused Taylor with Katy Perry. “So Kanye West pulls up to the Super Bowl. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry’s booth so anytime they are gonna be showing Katy Perry, Kanye’s face was going to be there — he had a mask on with his logo on the mask,” Marshall said. 

He further continued, “So Taylor Swift gets pissed off [and] she makes a call or two — everybody is involved — [and] he gets kicked out the stadium.” The ex-NFL star noted that the rapper was trying to “leverage” Swift’s celebrity status to “make some” money whenever she was inevitably shown on TV.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud over the years

As per Variety, Taylor and Kanye’s tumultuous relationship started when he crashed her 2009 Video Music Awards acceptance speech and declared that Beyonce “had one of the best videos of all time.” In 2016, West released his song “Famous,” which featured the line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous.” 

Advertisement

After Taylor denied Kanye’s claim that she had consented to the line “I made that bitch famous,” Kim Kardashian, West’s then-wife, leaked a recording of a phone call between West and Swift in which the singer-songwriter seemed to have approved the line. However, the full conversation, which was released in 2020, showed she had not.

At the time, Taylor said the longer version that leaked proved that she “was telling the truth the whole time about that call”. She added: “You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

an hour ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

12 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

14 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

14 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

18 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

20 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

a day ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

a day ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

2 days ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rakul Preet Singh Spends Her Valentine's Day With Fiance Jackky Bhagnani

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. PayU partners with NPCI, rolls out Credit Line on UPI for merchants

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Adani Green begins 551 MW power generation at Khavda RE park

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. Street Vendor's 'Pepsi Momos' Create Social Media Frenzy

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: BJP Demands Mamata's Resignation; Sec 144 Imposed

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement