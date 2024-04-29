Advertisement

Malavika Mohanan was last seen in 2023 release, Christy. The actress has a series of big banner projects, currently in the works. Foremost among these, are the Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan and the Prabhas led The Raja Saab. In a recent question-answer session hosted online by the actress, via her X handle, Malavika took on a series of trolls, making inappropriate comments and asking mean questions.

Malavika Mohanan hits back at trolls



Malavika Mohanan put a series of trolls in their place, as they attempted to misuse the time and platform given by the actress, to ask inappropriate questions. One troll in particular, writing in Tamil, asked Malavika when she would be joining acting classes. To this, the actress replied, "I’ll go the day you become relevant in some form and then ask me the same question."

Another troll, posed a particularly inappropriate question, inquiring about whether the actress has ever tried her hand at a navel piercing. Malavika shut down the individual behind the keyboard with her response, which read, "Well, you’re looking for a kink-appeasing Q&A and I’m looking for an intellectually fun one. We’re on 2 entirely different pages." Another question asked the actress at what point in her career, would she stop spending time on 'glamour shows'. To this, Malavika simply said, "Never. Got a problem with that?"

Malavika Mohanan opens up about Thangalaan



While there were the usual set of detractors, there were also genuine fans of the actress, who posed worthy questions. Some inquiries in particular, were about her next project, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan. Some of Malavika's responses explained how she had always wanted to try her hand in the action genre, a desire which saw fruition with Thangalaan. However, Malavika also made it clear that the film is in no way, a mindless action flick.

She responded, "I always wanted to try out my hand at action, and with #thangalaan I got to do exactly that...Also I would say thangalaan is more story driven and not mindless action, so it’s still enagaging to watch it when action is ingrained into the narrative & not put in a formulaic way."