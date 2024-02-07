The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Slams Megyn Kelly, Hits Back At Plastic Surgery Accusations

Advertisement

Erin Moriarty rose to fame with her portrayal of Starlight in the Prime Video series The Boys. The actress appeared in the darkly humorous superhero series with Jack Quaid, Jensen Ackles, Karl Urban, and Antony Starr. Her fame made her a victim of a smear campaign launched by Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly. Moriarty was allegedly accused by the anchor of getting cosmetic surgery done and was even labeled mentally ill. In a thorough Instagram post, Moriarty responded to Kelley's remarks, slamming her comments.

Erin Moriarty denies plastic surgery claims

Moriarty, who denied ever having plastic surgery, called Kelly's dissemination of this false information "bullying." Being a famous person, the actress clarified that she always anticipates hearing criticism of some sort regarding any minor alteration to her appearance.

However, she was unprepared for Kelly to use her position to spread the rumors about plastic surgery, which she did by contrasting two pictures of Moriarty and criticizing the way she looked.

Advertisement

The actress said in an Instagram post, “This is something I truly never anticipated writing. We're all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things... To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified."

Advertisement

What started it all?

Megyn Kelly expressed her shock that Moriarty appeared to have had such extensive surgery on her show.

Advertisement

She recalled her as a "nice, beautiful, natural gal" before revealing her more recent appearance. "I thought it was just an AI-generated face...but apparently it’s real," she said. "She’s done this to herself."