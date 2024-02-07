Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Slams Megyn Kelly, Hits Back At Plastic Surgery Accusations

Erin Moriarty was allegedly accused by television anchor Megyn Kelly of getting cosmetic surgery done and was even labeled mentally ill.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Erin Moriarty and Megyn Kelly
Erin Moriarty and Megyn Kelly | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Erin Moriarty rose to fame with her portrayal of Starlight in the Prime Video series The Boys. The actress appeared in the darkly humorous superhero series with Jack Quaid, Jensen Ackles, Karl Urban, and Antony Starr. Her fame made her a victim of a smear campaign launched by Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly. Moriarty was allegedly accused by the anchor of getting cosmetic surgery done and was even labeled mentally ill. In a thorough Instagram post, Moriarty responded to Kelley's remarks, slamming her comments.

Erin Moriarty denies plastic surgery claims 

Moriarty, who denied ever having plastic surgery, called Kelly's dissemination of this false information "bullying." Being a famous person, the actress clarified that she always anticipates hearing criticism of some sort regarding any minor alteration to her appearance. 

However, she was unprepared for Kelly to use her position to spread the rumors about plastic surgery, which she did by contrasting two pictures of Moriarty and criticizing the way she looked. 

Advertisement

 

The actress said in an Instagram post, “This is something I truly never anticipated writing. We're all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things... To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified."

Advertisement

What started it all? 

Megyn Kelly expressed her shock that Moriarty appeared to have had such extensive surgery on her show. 

Advertisement

She recalled her as a "nice, beautiful, natural gal" before revealing her more recent appearance. "I thought it was just an AI-generated face...but apparently it’s real," she said. "She’s done this to herself."

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Dealer financing among Maruti Suzuki's key Tier-2, Tier-3 strategies

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement