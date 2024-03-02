English
Updated March 2nd, 2024

The Pataudi Family At Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding: See Inside Photos Of Saif Ali Khan, Sara, Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a series of photos with her family members from the first day of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash.

Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan | Image:Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Pataudi and Saif Ali Khan are among the attendees at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. A day after the cocktail night, Sara took to her Instagram to share photos from the event. Rihanna’s maiden performance in India became the highlight of day 1 of the bash. 

Sara Ali Khan poses with brother and father 

On March 2, a day after the cocktail night hosted by soon-to-weds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a photo from the previous night. She shared the photo and simply captioned it with emojis. 

 

 

The actress shared a series of photos with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. For the cocktail night which had the theme, “An evening in Everland”, Sara donned an all-black jumpsuit which she teamed with a green emerald statement neckpiece. In one of the photos, Sara was seen posing with Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The photos are now doing rounds on social media. 

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s photo goes viral 

On March 1, a photo of Kareena Kapoor with her family from inside the venue went viral. The actress donned a custom glittery saree for the cocktail event. In the photo, she could be seen posing with Saif Ali Khan and her elder son Taimur Ali Khan. 

 

A file photo of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan | Image: Instagram 

 

Inside photos of Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and several others are going viral on social media. All celebrities brought their fashion A-game for the glam event. Keeping up with the theme of the night, the Bollywood actors dressed in classic Hollywood evening attire. Inside photos and videos are doing rounds on social media. 

Published March 2nd, 2024

