The Vampire Diaries actor Nina Dobrev is on the road to recovery following a serious bicycle accident. The 35-year-old shared her health update on her Instagram handle, revealing it will be a long journey to recovery. On Monday, she posted before-and-after photographs showing her hospitalised with multiple injuries.

Nina Dobrev shares photo of her accident

In the first photo, Nina posed with a black motorbike. The next photo showed her in a hospital bed, wearing a patient gown, a neck brace, a knee brace, and an IV in her left arm. While she didn't disclose further details about the accident, she did share a follow-up post on her Instagram Stories, stating, "I'm OK but it's going to be a long road of recovery ahead," accompanied by a picture of herself in the hospital bed.

Nina Dobrev | Image: Instagram

Nina Dobrev | Image: Instagram

Celeb send well wishes to Nina

Nina's The Vampire Diaries co-stars quickly sent their well wishes in the comments. Kayla Ewell wrote, “Making the hospital gown the new spring trend… love you! Handling it like a champ!” Claire Holt added, “Noooo so sorry! Feel better.” Twilight star Ashley Greene commented, “Always going big... heal fast,” while Julianne Hough shared, “That’s my girl! Obviously, wouldn’t make jokes if you were not ok…”

Nina’s boyfriend, Olympian Shaun White, also posted a photo on his Instagram Stories showing Nina on a private plane after her release from the hospital.

Nina is best known for playing Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries, which aired from 2009 to 2017 and continues to have a passionate following. She has also starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Flatliners, and XXX: Return of Xander Cage. She will next appear in Reunion, a thriller about former high school classmates who uncover a murder, set to be released on June 28.