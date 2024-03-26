Advertisement

Makers of the much-awaited film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan unveiled the trailer of the film on Tuesday. During the trailer launch, man of humour, Akshay Kumar teased Tiger Shroff while giving him advice as a young star in the industry. The actor took Disha Patani’s name in a double entendre, who was rumoured to be Tiger’s girlfriend at one point in time.

Akshay Kumar teases Tiger Shroff

At the event, Akshay gave a piece of advice to Tiger in a hilarious way. He said, "Main ye kahunga ki Tiger, hamesha ek hi Disha mein raha karo (Always stay in one direction)" This was an indirect hint at Tiger's rumoured ex-girlfriend Disha Patani. The Baaghi star was rumoured to be dating Disha for a long time.

The couple was well-known for their Sunday lunch dates at a restaurant and were frequently sighted together. Although they never officially confirmed their relationship, rumours also suggested that they've broken up.

A day ago, Disha also shared a fun-filled video celebrating Holi with Tiger and Akshay. The Yodha actress dropped a clip on X where she can be seen enjoying the festival of colours with Akshay and Tiger. Along with the post, she wrote, “Happy holi.”

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ronit Roy, Alay F, Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha are also a part of the film. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films and is scheduled to release on April 10, 2024, on the occasion of Eid. It will face a box-office clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

(with inputs from ANI)