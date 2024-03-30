×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

Tom Cruise Breaks Up With Russian Socialite Within Few Months Due To 'Compatibility' Issues?

Popular Hollywood couple Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova have called it a quit after three months of dating because the duo were 'romantically incompatible'.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova
Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova | Image:Republic
  2 min read
Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova who were once the talk of the town with their budding romance, have reportedly parted ways, as per an exclusive report by Us Weekly. Sources close to the couple revealed that despite their initial chemistry, the duo realised they weren't compatible romantically, leading to the amicable split.

What more do we know about Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova’s split?

According to insiders, it was Khayrova who decided to end the relationship, citing differing expectations about their future together. However, there seems to be no enmity between the former couple, with sources revealing that they simply had different visions for their relationship.

 

 

Their infamous romance began to unfold in December 2023, when they were first spotted cosying up at a party in London's Grosvenor Square. Although reports suggest they had been dating for some time before making their public debut, it appears their relationship couldn't withstand the test of time.

Are Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova in touch post-break-up?

Despite the split, Cruise and Khayrova were said to have enjoyed each other's company, often frequenting London's exclusive private clubs and indulging in diners and afternoon teas. They met through mutual friends in the city's social circles, with their friendship blossoming into something more meaningful.

Cruise's children from his previous marriage with Nicole Kidman, Isabella and Connor, were reportedly supportive of his relationship with Khayrova. They even expressed happiness at seeing their father find love again. Cruise himself was cautious about rushing into relationships and wanted to ensure he found the right person before committing.

 

 

For the unversed, Tom was earlier married to Mimi Rogers (1987 to 1990), to Kidman (1990 to 2001) and to Katie Holmes (2006 to 2012) - with whom he also has a daughter. On the other hand, Khayrova had filed for divorce from Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsetkov in 2022 and shared two children together.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

