Turkish Actress Hande Ercel Wishes To Work With Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra

Turkish actress Hande Ercel is currently on her maiden visit to India. The actress who gained international recognition for shows such as Ask Laftan Anlamaz, Gunesin Kizlari, and Sen Cal Kapimi, attended a session at the FICCI Frames in Mumbai on March 7. At the event, the actress opened up about her fascination for Bollywood and the actors she would like to collaborate with.

I wanted to see India: Hande Ercel at FICCI

Speaking at FICCI, the Turkish actress shared, "I've been interested in learning about (different) cultures since I was young. I was already interested in this (Indian) culture and I wanted to see India. I told one of my friends that I want to go to India... I like how people follow the culture here... I wanted to wear a traditional sari. But, I don't have much time here.”

Ercel told PTI in an interview, “I would like to work with Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Sidharth Malhotra. This is the right time for me to be here. A new door is opening for me to do something here.”

Hande Ercel says she was ‘destined’ to visit India

As per PTI, the actor believes she was destined to visit India one day. "My agent asked me if I would like to go to India for FICCI Frames this year. I instantly said yes as I was thinking of coming here. I feel this is a universal plan, she said through an interpreter. Owing to her packed schedule and Mumbai's traffic snarls, Ercel said she wouldn't be able to explore the city. "I want to see the Ganesha temple (Siddhivinayak), we have thought of going to the ISKCON temple. I love these kinds of things. (But) I know about the traffic issues here," she said, adding that she also wants to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Speaking about Hindi movies, Ercel said some of her all-time favourite films are PK and 3 Idiots and she also likes actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Dev Patel. “Among the directors I like, Sanjay (Leela Bhansali), he was there at Cannes. We don't have Hindi movies releasing theatrically (in Turkey), so I saw them all online," she said.



(With inputs from PTI)

