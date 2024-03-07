×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

Turkish Actress Hande Ercel Wishes To Work With Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra

Turkish actress Hande Ercel is on her maiden trip to India to attend the FICCI Frames event in Mumbai. She opened up on Bollywood actors she would like to work.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Hande Ercel
Hande Ercel | Image:Hande Ercel/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Turkish actress Hande Ercel is currently on her maiden visit to India. The actress who gained international recognition for shows such as Ask Laftan Anlamaz, Gunesin Kizlari, and Sen Cal Kapimi, attended a session at the FICCI Frames in Mumbai on March 7. At the event, the actress opened up about her fascination for Bollywood and the actors she would like to collaborate with. 

I wanted to see India: Hande Ercel at FICCI 

Speaking at FICCI, the Turkish actress shared, "I've been interested in learning about (different) cultures since I was young. I was already interested in this (Indian) culture and I wanted to see India. I told one of my friends that I want to go to India... I like how people follow the culture here... I wanted to wear a traditional sari. But, I don't have much time here.” 

Ercel told PTI in an interview, “I would like to work with Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Sidharth Malhotra. This is the right time for me to be here. A new door is opening for me to do something here.” 

Hande Ercel says she was ‘destined’ to visit India 

As per PTI, the actor believes she was destined to visit India one day. "My agent asked me if I would like to go to India for FICCI Frames this year. I instantly said yes as I was thinking of coming here. I feel this is a universal plan, she said through an interpreter. Owing to her packed schedule and Mumbai's traffic snarls, Ercel said she wouldn't be able to explore the city. "I want to see the Ganesha temple (Siddhivinayak), we have thought of going to the ISKCON temple. I love these kinds of things. (But) I know about the traffic issues here," she said, adding that she also wants to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra. 

Speaking about Hindi movies, Ercel said some of her all-time favourite films are PK and 3 Idiots and she also likes actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Dev Patel. “Among the directors I like, Sanjay (Leela Bhansali), he was there at Cannes. We don't have Hindi movies releasing theatrically (in Turkey), so I saw them all online," she said. 
 

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

an hour ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

a day ago
England Players

England players dive

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sanjiv Goenka reveals inside story of how LSG doubled value in 2 years

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  2. Bajaj Allianz launches Gen AI bot for simplifying insurance

    Tech 26 minutes ago

  3. Sonakshi Sinha Lauds Heeramandi Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  4. WPL 2024 MI vs UPW Live Score: Mumbai post 160/6 in 20 overs

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  5. Pak PM Sharif Thanks PM Modi for Felicitating Him on His Re-Election

    World34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo