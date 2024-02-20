Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 21:53 IST

TV Actress Prarthana Behere Apologises After Speech On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Invites Backlash

Prarthana Behere recently attended the inauguration of a mall where in a mix up over how she referred to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has landed her in a soup.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prarthana Behere
Prarthana Behere | Image:prarthana.behere/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prarthana Behere was last seen in television series Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath and Kitchen Kallakar. She now finds herself in the midst of a controversy after a comment made on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti brought her under fire. The actress has now apologised for the same.

Prarthana Behere apologises for her comment


Prarthana Behere took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself apologise for her mistaken comment. The video apology saw the actress share how it was never her intention to hurt the sentiments of those offended. She further reiterated that her intention was to only extend her wishes on the sacred occasion.

Prarthana's comments led to outrage of a high degree. Welcome banners put up for the actress were tore down with those offended demanding an apology from the actress. Not wanting to offend people further over her mistake, Prarthana was swift with her video apology, recognising her mistake.

What landed Prarthana Behere in controversy?


Prarthana was all set to grace the inauguration of the Kisan Fashion Mall located in Udgir, Maharashtra. What the actress intended to do, was to wish the crowds there to see her and experience the opening, a blessed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Instead of referring to it the conventional way, the actress tripped up and wished people a happy 'Shivaji Jayanti' followed by 'Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivaji'. The comments sparked instant outrage, leading to the controversy at hand. The actress is now in the midst of damage control for the same. 

The reaction to Behere's comment is a reminder for the immense reverence and respect historical and religious figures from India's past command. For the unversed, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated on February 19. The occassion celebrates the birth anniversary of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the first Chhatrapati of the Marathas.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 21:53 IST

