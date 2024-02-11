Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

UB40's Singer Ali Campbell To Perform In Delhi, Mumbai Next Week; See Details

Ali Campbell's India concert is a part of his Relive Tour across the world. The Delhi and Mumbai concerts will happen on February 16 and February 17.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ali Campbell
A file photo of Ali Campbell | Image:Instagra
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The nostalgia of the '80s and '90s is in the air as Ali Campbell, the lead voice behind the iconic band UB40, is set to perform in Delhi and Mumbai next week. With a career spanning decades, Campbell, who continues to be a force in the reggae and pop genres, has sung chart-busting hits including Red Red Wine, (I Can't Help) Falling In Love with You, Don't Break My Heart, Purple Rain, Kingston Town and I Got You Babe.

About Ali Campbell's Delhi concert

The Delhi concert, a joint initiative of Eva Live, Hungama Digital Entertainment and Ten Events & Entertainment, is a part of Campbell's Relive Tour across the world. It will be held on February 16 at the India International Convention and Expo Centre (Yashobhoomi), Dwarka.

UB40's Ali Campbell says he felt 'betrayed' by former bandmates | The Independent | The Independent
(A file photo of Ali Campbell | Image: X)

"For Ali Campbell fans who have grooved to his music all through the 80s and 90s as well as those who have followed legendary musicians and give them this once-a-lifetime experience. Delhi as a city offers a vast variety of audiences especially those who appreciate classics and finer tastes in all aspects of life! We promise to deliver Ali Campbell to the city of Heart, Delhi amidst a specially crafted experience," said Deepak Choudhary, co-organiser and founder of Eva Live LLP, in a statement.

The event, touted to be a journey through the golden era of reggae and pop, will feature a curated setlist featuring UB40's greatest hits as well as other chart-topping favourites from the era.

Ali Campbell | Ali Campbell: 'I grew up listening to Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Mohd Rafi' - Telegraph India
(A file photo of Ali Campbell | Image: X)

About Ali Campbell's Mumbai concert

Besides Delhi, the concert will also travel to Mumbai on February 17. He will perform at DOME SVP Stadium and the seating has been restricted to 4000 seats only.

Grew up listening to Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle songs: Singer Ali Campbell - India Today
(A file photo of Ali Campbell | Image: X)

The singer Ali Campbell shared his anticipation about returning to India and in a statement stated, "I am eagerly looking forward to stepping onto the Indian stage once again and feeling the unmatched warmth of Indian fans. Sharing our music with our Indian fans and creating unforgettable memories is a privilege. It's about time I came back."

Tickets for the event are available on Paytm Insider. 

With PTI Inputs

