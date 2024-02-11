Advertisement

The nostalgia of the '80s and '90s is in the air as Ali Campbell, the lead voice behind the iconic band UB40, is set to perform in Delhi and Mumbai next week. With a career spanning decades, Campbell, who continues to be a force in the reggae and pop genres, has sung chart-busting hits including Red Red Wine, (I Can't Help) Falling In Love with You, Don't Break My Heart, Purple Rain, Kingston Town and I Got You Babe.

About Ali Campbell's Delhi concert

The Delhi concert, a joint initiative of Eva Live, Hungama Digital Entertainment and Ten Events & Entertainment, is a part of Campbell's Relive Tour across the world. It will be held on February 16 at the India International Convention and Expo Centre (Yashobhoomi), Dwarka.

(A file photo of Ali Campbell | Image: X)

"For Ali Campbell fans who have grooved to his music all through the 80s and 90s as well as those who have followed legendary musicians and give them this once-a-lifetime experience. Delhi as a city offers a vast variety of audiences especially those who appreciate classics and finer tastes in all aspects of life! We promise to deliver Ali Campbell to the city of Heart, Delhi amidst a specially crafted experience," said Deepak Choudhary, co-organiser and founder of Eva Live LLP, in a statement.

The event, touted to be a journey through the golden era of reggae and pop, will feature a curated setlist featuring UB40's greatest hits as well as other chart-topping favourites from the era.

(A file photo of Ali Campbell | Image: X)

About Ali Campbell's Mumbai concert

Besides Delhi, the concert will also travel to Mumbai on February 17. He will perform at DOME SVP Stadium and the seating has been restricted to 4000 seats only.

(A file photo of Ali Campbell | Image: X)

The singer Ali Campbell shared his anticipation about returning to India and in a statement stated, "I am eagerly looking forward to stepping onto the Indian stage once again and feeling the unmatched warmth of Indian fans. Sharing our music with our Indian fans and creating unforgettable memories is a privilege. It's about time I came back."

Tickets for the event are available on Paytm Insider.

With PTI Inputs