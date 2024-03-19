×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Urfi Javed Carries The Solar System in Her Outfit As She Announces Web Series Debut

Urfi Javed turned up in style at the launch event of her first web series titled Follow Karlo Yaar.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed | Image:Varinder Chawla
In a fresh fashion statement that's as unconventional as the influencer, Urfi Javed recently turned heads at the Amazon launch event for her debut web series, Follow Karlo Yaar. Dressed in a space-themed outfit, Urfi continues to push the boundaries of fashion, sparking discussions across Bollywood circles. The web series offers a deep dive into her life, exploring her journey through fame and family challenges. Known for creating her own path in the industry, the series is expected to reveal the layers behind her public persona.

Follow Karlo Yaar to be based on Urfi's life?

Follow Karlo Yaar is poised to captivate viewers with explorations of Urfi Javed's real life events, marked by her unparralled ability to attract drama and attention. The series promises an in-depth look at her rise to fame, self-made in every sense, and her efforts to manage her complex family dynamics. Her involvement in the series assures an authentic portrayal of her experiences.

The announcement of the series was made by Prime Video India through an engaging social media post, teasing the audience with insights into Javed's life and the drama that accompanies her. The post hinted at an intense, yet relatable storyline that blends Javed's personal and professional life.

Meet the team of Follow Karlo Yaar 

The series boasts an ensemble cast alongside Urfi Javed, with the Collective Artists Network providing consultancy to ensure the project's success. Follow Karlo Yaar is produced by Sol Productions, with Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes leading the production team. The creative force behind the series includes director Sandeep Kukreja, creative director Meghana Badola, creative consultant Naomi Datta, and story supervisor Anisha Raisurana, all contributing to a compelling and engaging narrative.

 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

