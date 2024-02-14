English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Valentine's Day Special: Zeenat Aman's Relationship Advice If Families Dislike Your Partner

Veteran Bollywood star Zeenat Aman shared some dating advice for the couples across the spectrum of race, religion and gender, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Indo-Asian News Service
Zeenat Aman
Zeenat Aman | Image:thezeenataman/Instagram
Veteran Bollywood star Zeenat Aman, who is known as the ‘Queen of Instagram’, on Wednesday, shared some dating advice for the couples across the spectrum of race, religion and gender, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

The actress also shared her relationship status and said that she is dating herself. The ‘Don’ actress took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures and penned a long note in the caption, sharing the pearls of wisdom for the younger generation.

Zeenat wrote: “What can a single bird such as myself possibly know about love? Truth be told, I can’t decide whether it’s brilliant or just plain cheeky of you to ask me to write this caption. For the sake of my own dignity, I’ll choose to believe the former. And I’ll rationalise it with a simple thought - failure is a far better teacher than success. So I’m probably well-placed to share a learning or two.”

The actress shared that the first few months of a relationship are always heady and strip a person off their ability to reason.

Zeenat continued, “That’s usually the ploy of infatuation and lust, don’t mistake it for love. If your family opposes your relationship because of matters of caste, class, religion, gender or any other such divisive construct - challenge them. But if they dislike your partner for deeper reasons, hear them out. I’m not saying they’re necessarily right. I’m saying that often our loved ones can grant us a missing perspective.”

The actress then spoke about how a relationship goes beyond the dimensions of great sex and a stacked bank account, “There’s certainly been an occasion or two where I wish I’d listened to my amma! In the long run - great sex, a stacked bank account and sweet talk are meaningless if you can’t enjoy the mundane together. Which is not to say that sex and finances are unimportant. Compatibility on those fronts are essential too.”

She further mentioned, “Preserve your sense of self against all odds. If your partner wants to entirely change you, they don’t love you. They love control. On that note, make sure you’re financially independent of them. A relationship should be a choice not a circumstance.”

The actress then made a compelling point as she said that, “all relationships are work”, as it requires constant labour to keep a relationship healthy and well-oiled.

Zeenat wrote: “It’s easy to become the worst version of yourself once you grow too comfortable in your partnership. So be vigilant! Your partner does not owe you love. More importantly, you owe it to yourself and the relationship to evolve year on year. Bumble, these days I’m dating myself.”

“I do for me all the things that a loving, long-term partner would, but without the irritation of having to deal with another human’s flatulence and snores. Which brings me to my final realisation - in love, there are no givens! And if you can’t find a person to love you as you deserve, then it should be enough to love yourself (sic),” she added.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

